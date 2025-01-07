NDTV Special: What Justin Trudeau's Exit Means For Indian Canadians

With Justin Trudeau stepping down as Canada's Prime Minister, the country's political future is at a crossroads. His resignation marks the end of a nearly decade-old tenure defined by ambitious immigration policies, global humanitarian commitments, and sharp criticisms from his rivals. The move also positions Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as the frontrunner to take the reins of Canadian politics, with a promise to overhaul the immigration system, among several other proposed policy changes.

For some Indian Canadians, Mr Trudeau's departure is "bittersweet", adding that his immigration policies contributed to the challenges that ultimately led to his resignation.

"It's like driving without the right fuel," Suraj Subhadarshee, business and product strategy manager at a tech firm in Toronto, told NDTV. "His resignation was bittersweet. That said, some of his policies especially around immigration, government sanctions and aid have brought this day."

"The Indian Canadian community is in favour of the resignation. Although liberal, his government's policies have failed to avoid the economic setbacks and their impact on individuals and families," a senior analyst at a tech firm told NDTV under anonymity.

Trudeau's Immigration Stand

Mr Trudeau's immigration policies have been both celebrated and criticised. His government's ambitious targets, including plans to welcome over 500,000 permanent residents annually by 2025, were intended to address labour shortages and rejuvenate Canada's ageing population. However, critics argue that the rapid influx of immigrants has strained housing, healthcare, and other public services.

"Until the past few years, there was controlled immigration to some extent. But, the same period saw a huge influx of immigrants from around the globe. Bringing in immigrants in a controlled way is paramount to the success of a country's economy in the long-run but uncapped immigration involving government sanctions and other unrealistic benefits creates havoc. It's like a double-edged Swiss knife," Mr Subhadarshee added.

"Immigration is important for Canada since the infrastructure seems to be crumbling otherwise," added the tech analyst.

"Now that I am in Canada, I hope they stop all immigration," said another.

India-Canada Relations

Mr Trudeau's resignation also raises questions about the future of India-Canada relations, which have reached a historic low. The Indian-Canadian community is aware of the implications of strained diplomatic ties, particularly for immigrants and those maintaining cross-border connections.

"Honestly, I don't expect much from the interim government. That said, I definitely have high hopes from the leader of the Conservatives, Pierre Poilievre," Mr Subhadarshee said. "Immigration has already been hit by and large. To be very transparent, any country that makes a law around immigration does it purely for the benefit of the country, and it is no different in Canada."

He added that stricter policies might deter some but could also restore a sense of fairness and sustainability to the system. "When policies were uncapped, this was a safe haven for many, and now that the policies are leaning towards being stricter and stringent, I see people marching on roads and in and around government offices, which in my opinion is a disgrace. If one wants to live the Canadian dream, then one needs to earn it and not buy it," he added.

Tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa have been simmering since Mr Trudeau's September 2023 allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada. India dismissed the accusation as "absurd." Mr Trudeau's claims that India sponsors criminal activities have drawn sharp criticism both domestically and internationally.

"Hopefully the new reality of Canada will stabilise the situation in the coming months, starting with cleaning the house first," said Ruturaj Gaurav, a senior analyst at a tech firm.

"His resignation opens the possibility for a new leadership approach that could prioritise mending and strengthening bilateral relations with India. It will be good for some and tough for others," said another Indian-Canadian software engineer under anonymity.

New Conservative Approach

Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, is a sharp critic of Mr Trudeau's immigration strategy. In December 2024, Poilievre stated that the "radical, out-of-control NDP-Liberal government has destroyed our system," calling for a more measured approach to immigration. He has proposed capping immigration rates based on the availability of housing, healthcare, and jobs.

"I have had the privilege to meet Mr Poilievre in person and attend one of his closed-room meetings, and he seems to be very promising from what I have inferred. I believe it is high time we give a chance to the Conservatives. With Mr Poilievre at the helm, things might work in favour of Canada," Mr Subhadarshee told NDTV.

Mr Trudeau's approach to immigration was a defining feature of his leadership. His government's initiatives, such as the resettlement of over 40,000 Syrian refugees and the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program, highlighted Canada's commitment to humanitarianism. The latter program allowed over 200,000 Ukrainians to seek temporary refuge in Canada.

"There could be a shift toward prioritising skilled immigration tied directly to labour shortages, possibly reducing family reunification or refugee quotas. Mr Poilievre's focus on deregulation and reducing bureaucratic delays in housing development could accelerate solutions to housing shortages," an Indian-Canadian techie told NDTV.

These views, however, were not shared by some.

"He is not that good but what choice do we have," said Mr Gaurav.