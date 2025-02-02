Justin Baldoni Launches Website To Counter Blake Lively's Claims, Shares Emails And Texts

Justin Baldoni is fighting back against Blake Lively's accusations with a dedicated website, thelawsuitinfo.com. Launched on February 1st, the site already includes two documents and is expected to be updated with all correspondence and videos related to the dispute, according to Baldoni's legal team.

The ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken another turn with the release of key documents.

"Amended Complaint" (224 pages): Outlines Baldoni and his production company's grievances against Lively.

"Timeline of Relevant Events" (168 pages): Chronicles events from January 2019, when Baldoni first approached author Colleen Hoover about adapting It Ends With Us into a film.

Baldoni's legal team previously referenced a website dedicated to the case, asserting their right to defend themselves by presenting evidence. They claimed it would feature relevant correspondence and videos challenging Lively's statements.

According to TMZ, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, sought a court order to prevent the website's launch, alleging harassment and retaliation. However, their request was denied, and the site remains active.

Lively's legal team dismissed the website as an intimidation tactic, accusing Baldoni of employing DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender)-a strategy commonly associated with deflecting blame. They argued this was yet another instance of a woman presenting evidence, only for the accused to shift the narrative. They further alleged that Baldoni used his production company's resources to orchestrate a media campaign against Lively.

On January 16, Baldoni and his production company filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her publicist Leslie Sloan, and Reynolds, accusing them of conspiring with the media to tarnish his reputation. He cited metadata from a New York Times article as evidence of months of alleged coordination between Lively, Reynolds, and the publication.