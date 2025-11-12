John F Kennedy's Grandson Launches Congress Bid For New York Seat

John F Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg will seek a seat in the US House of Representatives, he said in a social media announcement that highlighted the soaring cost of living while attacking the White House.

The former president's only grandson will seek in midterm elections on November 3, 2026 to replace Jerry Nadler of New York's solidly Democratic 12th Congressional district, who is retiring.

Schlossberg, 32, known for his quirky social media clips, is seen as a progressive on the left of the Democratic Party and has vocally called for it to change, backing leftists like New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, 34.

He could face a crowded field to reach the election as the Democratic Party's anointed candidate depending on potential primary challenges.

In the clip posted to Instagram late Tuesday, Schlossberg called out a "crisis at every level," pointing to cuts to education, health care and social programs, as well as alleged corruption.

He announced in September that he had formed an exploratory committee after Nadler said he would step down from representing the district that includes the middle portion of Manhattan.

"This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington," he said in his announcement video.

"I'm not running because I have all the answers to our problems. I'm running because the people of New York 12 do."

He previously told The New York Times that "if Zohran Mamdani and I have anything in common, it's that we are both trying to be authentic versions of ourselves."

Schlossberg has also used his significant social media following to attack President Donald Trump.

"The President has made almost $1 billion this year. He's picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It's cronyism, not capitalism," he said in his announcement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)