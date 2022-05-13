'Joe Biden's Mistake Is...': Elon Musk Throws Shade At US President

Elon Musk is set to take over Twitter in a $44 billion-dollar deal. File

Joe Biden was elected US President because "everyone just wanted less drama" and it is his "mistake" to think that he was chosen to "transform the country", Tesla CEO Elon Musk said today.

The remark comes days after Musk, who is set to take over Twitter in a $44 billion-dollar deal, said that he will reverse the microblogging site's ban on former US president Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in the presidential race.

"Biden's mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama," tweeted Musk.

Musk also tweeted that while a "less divisive candidate would be better in 2024", he still thinks Trump should be restored to Twitter.

Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended shortly after the riot at US Capitol last year, with the microblogging site citing "the risk of further incitement of violence".

The decision amplified his views among people on the political right, Musk said, calling the ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid".

His remark drew sharp reactions, with some saying that lifting the ban on Trump would open "floodgates of hate" and others supporting it.

Among those endorsing Musk's idea was Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. "I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol)," he tweeted.

Trump has earlier said in an interview that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk purchases the platform and reinstates his account, and that he would use his own social media app called Truth Social.

Truth Social was launched in late February but was facing snags until more recently.