Joe Biden's First Post After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: "We Are Strongest In The Broken Places"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Former President Joe Biden announced his prostate cancer diagnosis. Biden revealed he has an aggressive form with bone metastasis. He expressed gratitude for public support after sharing his diagnosis.

Former US President Joe Biden expressed gratitude for the "love and support" he received after revealing his diagnosis with prostate cancer. His office announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, with "metastasis to the bone," adding that he was reviewing his treatment options. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate.

In a post on X, Biden wrote, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," accompanied by a photo with his wife Jill Biden. "Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," the post added.

Here's the post:

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men, with the American Cancer Society reporting that one in eight men in the United States is diagnosed with it over their lifetime. While it is highly treatable if discovered early, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, the organisation said.

Joe Biden's prostate cancer has been given a Gleason score of 9. A Gleason score is a grading system used by doctors to understand how aggressive a prostate cancer is. A score of 6 is considered low-grade cancer, while 7 is moderate, and scores from 8 to 10 are high-grade and more serious, as per the National Library of Medicine. This means the cancer cells in his prostate look very different from normal cells and are more likely to grow or spread quickly. In medical terms, such cancer is called "poorly differentiated" or "undifferentiated," as per the Cleveland Clinic.

"Gleason 9 is, by definition, aggressive, but you don't know how bad it is unless you know what the PET scan looks like," said Dr. Alan Tan, genitourinary section lead at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Biden and his family are working closely with his doctors to explore various treatment options for his prostate cancer. The 82-year-old former US President is currently at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Wishes for a Speedy Recovery

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump expressed sympathy for Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, wishing him a speedy recovery. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family," Trump wrote.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff are keeping the former first couple "in our hearts and prayers."



Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and… pic.twitter.com/gG5nB0GMPp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 18, 2025

Former President Barack Obama said he is praying "for a fast and full recovery" and credited Biden for spearheading efforts to reduce cancer deaths. In a message posted in X, Obama said, "Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

After his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, Biden spearheaded the Cancer Moonshot initiative to cut cancer death rates and improve the lives of people affected by the deadly disease.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a statement, said, "I'm thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they've done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also wished a quick and full recovery to the former US president. He wrote on X, "Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family."