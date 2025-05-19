How Donald Trump, Barack Obama Reacted To Biden's Cancer Diagnoses

Wishes for a speedy recovery poured in for former US President Joe Biden after his office on Sunday announced that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" prostate cancer. In a statement, the Democrat's office said that his cancer was characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) and has spread to his bones. It said that cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management, and the Biden family was reviewing options for possible treatment plans.

American lawmakers from both sides-- Democrats and Republicans-- took to social media to pay tribute to the 82-year-old leader.

US President Donald Trump, who has long derided Biden over his cognitive abilities, said he was "saddened" by the news for his former political rival's health. Taking to his Truth Social platform, the Republican leader said, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former President Barack Obama also wished his former colleague a full recovery. Biden has served as Vice President of the United States under the Obama administration.

In a message posted in X, Obama said, "Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

After his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, Biden spearheaded the Cancer Moonshot initiative in an effort to cut cancer death rates and improve the lives of people affected by the deadly disease.

Biden's Vice President, Kamala Harris, who stepped in as Democratic nominee in the battle against Trump after Biden dropped out of last year's presidential election, also reacted to his health update and said and said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were saddened to hear the diagnosis.

"Joe is a fighter - and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she wrote on X.

"We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," she added, referring to Biden's wife, Jill Biden.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a statement, said, "I'm thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they've done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reacted, saying, "President Joe Biden is a great American patriot. Paul and I join the millions across the country and around the world praying for him to have strength and a swift recovery in the battle against cancer. Sending love to him and his family."