Biden Withdraws Indian-American Budget Chief Pick After Senate Pushback

Joe Biden withdrew his pick for White House budget director Tuesday after pushback from key Senators over the nominee's past tweets, making it the first cabinet defeat for the US president.

"I have accepted Neera Tanden's request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said in a statement.

The announcement came amid growing recognition that Tanden, who currently heads a progressive thinktank, did not have enough support after one Democrat and multiple moderate Republicans in the evenly divided Senate said they would not vote for her confirmation.

