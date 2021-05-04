Joe Biden Wants 70% US Adults To Have First Covid Shot By July 4

Joe Biden also wants "160 million Americans fully vaccinated" by the same date. (FILE)

President Joe Biden wants 70 percent of adults in the US to have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, the White House said Tuesday.

Administration officials who asked not to be identified said Biden would announce the ambitious goal in a speech later Tuesday.

In addition to getting 70 percent at least partially vaccinated, Biden wants "160 million Americans fully vaccinated" by the same date, an official told reporters.

