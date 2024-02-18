Joe Biden Tells Zelensky He Is 'Confident' Of Renewed US War Aid

"I'm going to fight to get them the ammunition they need," he said (File)

President Joe Biden on Saturday told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that he is "confident" Congress will renew war aid, but added that without US help Kyiv could lose further territory to Russian advances.

"I spoke with Zelensky this afternoon to let him know that I was confident we're going to get that money," Biden told reporters after attending church in Delaware.

Failure by US lawmakers to approve new funding for military aid to Kyiv would be "absurd" and "unethical," he said, adding: "I'm going to fight to get them the ammunition they need."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)