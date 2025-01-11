Advertisement

Zelensky Says Spoke With Biden, Thanked Him For "Unwavering Support"

Zelensky thanked Biden for his "unwavering support of Ukraine's independence and for the vital role the United States has played in uniting the international community," the Ukrainian leader said in a post on social media platform X.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday and thanked him for his "unwavering support", less than two weeks before the Democrat leaves office.

Biden has raced to provide as much aid to Kyiv as possible ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, amid fears the Republican will slash support for the US ally once in power.

"I spoke with (Biden) and expressed my condolences over the devastating wildfires in California and the tragic loss of lives," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"I also thanked him for the unwavering support of Ukraine's independence and for the vital role the United States has played in uniting the international community," he added.

The Biden administration has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine, announcing almost $6 billion in new military and budget assistance last month ahead of Trump's return.

Trump has promised to resolve the conflict in "24 hours" once in office, raising fears in Ukraine that it will be forced to make major concessions in exchange for peace.

Moscow accelerated its advances in Ukraine last year, as Kyiv's overstretched army suffered from exhaustion and a lack of manpower.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

