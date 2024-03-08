Biden Warns Against Trump's 'Revenge, Retribution' In High-Stakes Speech

Trump vowed a "rapid response" to Biden during the speech (File)

US President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address Thursday to attack election rival Donald Trump for plotting "revenge and retribution" while offering skeptical voters his own optimistic version of an American comeback.

In one of the most important speeches of his long political career, the 81-year-old Democrat will try to ease growing concerns among voters about his age by painting himself as the only alternative to to anti-democratic Trump in November's election.

"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy," Biden was to say in the primetime speech starting at 9:00 pm (0200 GMT), according to excerpts released by the White House.

"Now some other people my age, see a different story," he said in a clear dig at Trump, although without mentioning his name. "An American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me."

The oldest president in US history, Biden narrowly trails in the polls behind Republican former president Trump, who at 77 is just four years younger than him.

Biden routinely paints Trump -- who was impeached twice and faces multiple criminal indictments including for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss -- as a threat to the survival of US democracy.

In his speech, Biden was also to slam Republican abortion opponents, saying they have "no clue about the power of women in America," in what Democrats see as a key vote-winning issue.

With many Americans struggling from high prices, Biden was to say of the US economy that "in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told."

Biden was also set to use the annual speech on the floor of Congress to overcome doubts about US support for Israel's war on Hamas, and for Washington's backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Biden was to announce during the speech that he has ordered the US military to set up a port on Gaza's coast to bring in more aid, reflecting the acute political pressure from many in his own party on the issue.

Biden's age under scrutiny

However, the millions of Americans tuning in to the spectacle will be watching not just what Biden says in the joint session of Congress, but how he says it.

Will he stumble, for example? Or will he mix up the names of people and countries, deepening concerns fueled by a recent special counsel report that described him as elderly and forgetful?

The White House said Biden was fully prepared for the speech -- and ready for any repeat of last year's heckling by Trump allies, which he successfully parried with spirited ripostes.

Ahead of the speech, Trump said Biden was "on the run from his record" and accused him of "horrific devastation" during his three years so far in office.

Trump vowed a "rapid response" to Biden during the speech.

"It's time to tell Crooked Joe Biden -- you're fired," Trump said in a video "prebuttal", making a well-worn reference to the catchphrase of his former TV reality show "The Apprentice."

Trump, who is seeking a historic White House comeback, continually mocks Biden's health and mental acuity, despite his own repeated verbal slips.

The White House meanwhile released a light-hearted video showing Biden talking to Hollywood stars who have previously played US presidents, including Geena Davis, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman.

In line with tradition, First Lady Jill Biden will host a number of guests chosen to highlight the White House's priorities.

This year they include a Texan woman forced to leave the state for an abortion, auto workers leader Shawn Fain, whose union recently backed Biden, and the prime minister of Sweden, which became NATO newest member on Thursday.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were both invited but were unable to attend, the White House said.

The speech comes two days after Trump and Biden all-but set up a rematch of the 2020 election with their sweeping wins in this week's "Super Tuesday" primaries -- but it is a sequel that polls show many US voters do not actually want.

