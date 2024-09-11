Biden Says 'Working' On Lifting Ban On Long-Range Missiles For Ukraine

Biden said that his administration working on lift ban on the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "working" on the possibility of authorizing Ukraine to use long-range, US-made missiles against Russia, after Western powers said Iran was delivering missiles to Moscow.

"We're working that out right now," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for New York, after being asked if he would lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine.

