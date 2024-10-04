Advertisement

Biden Says "We Can Avoid" All-Out Mideast War

"I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it," he told reporters at the White House when asked how confident he was that full-blown war in the region could be averted.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that "we can avoid" all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel bombarded Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon and weighed retaliation for an Iranian missile attack.

"I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it," he told reporters at the White House when asked how confident he was that full-blown war in the region could be averted.

He added: "But there is a lot to do yet, a lot to do yet."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Middle East Tension, Joe Biden, Israel Hezbollah War
Biden Says "We Can Avoid" All-Out Mideast War
