Joe Biden Says He's 1st Black Woman To Serve With Black President In Latest Faux Pas

Biden also boasted about appointing the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to himself as "the first Black woman to serve with a Black president" in a recent interview. He momentarily confused himself with Vice President Kamala Harris during the interview with Philadelphia's WURD radio station while acknowledging his time serving as Vice President for former President Barack Obama.

NEW: President Biden goes on incredibly confusing rant, calls himself the first black woman to serve with a black president.



He also called himself the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid.”



He also boasted about appointing the first Black woman to the Supreme Court and selecting the first Black woman as Vice President.

Earlier in the interview, he incorrectly claimed he was the first president elected statewide in Delaware, likely intending to say he was the first Catholic elected statewide, then spoke admiringly of John F Kennedy, another Catholic.

In a 4th of July speech at the White House, the 81-year-old began a story about former President Donald Trump, referring to him as “one of our colleagues, the former president,” before abruptly ending the story with, “probably shouldn't say, at any rate.”

President Biden's verbal missteps continued during his appearance on The Earl Ingram Show, a program targeting black listeners in Wisconsin. When discussing voting, he made a confusing statement that seemed to reference the Supreme Court's recent decision granting immunity to former President Trump. Biden said, "You need someone, someone who is going to make sure that – the Supreme Court just issued a decision, by the way, that threatens the American principle that we have no kings in America. There's no one above the law."

This incident is the latest in a series of gaffes by the President, particularly after his disastrous performance in the presidential debate, drawing attention and criticism from various quarters.

Biden and his top aides have stated that the president's upcoming activities are part of a campaign effort to show voters, donors and activists that his debate performance was merely “a bad night.” Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for Biden's campaign, criticised the news media for throwing light into the president's stumbles.