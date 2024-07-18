Biden Says Could Drop Election Bid If 'Medical Condition' Emerged

US President Joe Biden said he might re-evalute his election bid if a "medical condition" emerged, according to an extract of an interview released Wednesday, as his health faces scrutiny after a disastrous debate.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if the doctors came and said 'you've got this problem, that problem,'" Biden told the Black media outlet BET in the sit-down taped Tuesday, when asked what could make him rethink.

