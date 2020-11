Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation Friday evening.

Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation Friday evening as he takes the lead in voting in key states needed to win the US presidential election, a campaign official said.

Biden -- who has stopped short of claiming victory but has been called "president-elect" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will speak later in the day from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, the official said on condition of anonymity.