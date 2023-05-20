Joe Biden 'Looks Forward' To Meeting Volodymyr Zelensky In Japan

US President Joe Biden "looks forward" to meeting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, the White House said Saturday, confirming the pair would meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"It's a safe bet that President Biden will meet him," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, without offering details on when the talks would happen. "The president looks forward to the opportunity to be able to sit down face-to-face."

