Joe Biden Jokes About His Age In New Video: 'I'm Young, Energetic, Handsome'

United States President Joe Biden recently released a campaign advertisement for the 2024 Presidential Elections on social media and cracked jokes about his age. "Look I'm not a young guy, that's no secret," he said in an ad released on Saturday.

The 81-year-old President appeared relaxed in the video and responded to the joke about his age by citing his many years of experience, "But here's the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people." He then described the achievements of his administration, such as combating the Covid-19 crisis, strengthening the economy, and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, before launching into talking points that are particularly pertinent to younger voters.

"Today, we have the strongest economy in the world. I passed a law that lowers prescription drug prices, caps insulin at $35 a month for seniors," he said.

"For four years, Donald Trump tried to pass an infrastructure law and he failed. I got it done. Now we're rebuilding America. I've passed the biggest law in history to combat climate change because our future depends on it," he continued

Reiterating his commitment from his State of the Union address, Joe Biden asserted that former US President Donald Trump "took away the freedom of women to choose". Mr Biden then vowed to restore Roe v. Wade as "the law of the land." "Donald Trump believes the job of the president is to take care of Donald Trump. I believe the job of the president is to fight for you, the American people and that's what I'm doing," he added.

The ad ended with an outtake in which a producer off-camera requests another take from the President, to which he joked, "Look, I'm very young, energetic, and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?"

Donald Trump routinely slams Joe Biden as old, decrepit and unfit for office. Shredding Mr Biden over his State of the Union address, Mr Trump called his speech "terrible" and said that he suffers from a "terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Fox News reported.

"He was angry, mentally disturbed, and misrepresenting a lot of the facts concerning almost every subject he discussed. But he got through it. He is still breathing, and they didn't have to carry him out in a straight jacket. Other than that, I think he did a terrible job," he said.