Joe Biden Launches 'Glow In Dark' Mugs After Viral 'Dark Brandon' Memes

US President Joe Biden has added colour-changing mugs that glow in the dark to his official campaign store. The mugs, which bear a photo of the president inspired by a meme, will be sold to raise funds for Joe Biden's 2024 presidential election campaign.

Mr Biden on September 15 uploaded a video on X, formerly Twitter, where he unveiled the dark roast colour-changing mug that has a picture of him wearing black sunglasses. As he pours water into the mug, the sunglasses disappear, revealing the president's eyes that appear to be shooting red laser beams.

“I think you should buy this mug. I'll ask you nicely. But he wouldn't,” Mr Biden is heard saying.

I'll ask you nicely to buy this new, color-changing campaign mug.



But I know someone who won't: https://t.co/iRL1DMxYAbpic.twitter.com/gTaeXNERbS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2023

The mug has a price tag of $32 on the Biden Victory Fund Webstore. “Be ready for any changes this election throws your way with Dark Brandon on your side. Purchase is a donation to Biden Victory Fund,” the listing reads.

The store has several other items having the president's face on them. These include baseball caps, T-shirts, and stickers.

Many reacted to the advertisement for the colour-changing mug.

“Actually pretty funny,” a user wrote.

Actually pretty funny — Sam Iglesias (@siglesias) September 15, 2023

“Extremely, extremely well played, Mr. President! Bravo!” another said.

Extremely, extremely well played, Mr. President!



Bravo! ???????????? — Emily Thies☮️ (@ejthies15) September 15, 2023

“I need this mug,” a comment read.

I NEED THIS MUG!!! — Leia???? (@TheSWPrincess) September 15, 2023

“OK, I'll hand it to the Biden campaign. This color changing mug is brilliant. Dark Brandon with my coffee every single morning is going to be fun. Pay raise for the staffer who came up with it!” a person wrote.

OK, I'll hand it to the Biden campaign. This color changing mug is brilliant. Dark Brandon with my coffee every single morning is going to be fun. Pay raise for the staffer who came up with it! pic.twitter.com/ugawRcfVHv — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 15, 2023

One user termed it as “amazing marketing'.

This is amazing Marketing — Andrey (@DreBob0) September 16, 2023

The photo of Joe Biden's eye emitting laser beams is inspired by the Dark Brandon memes. The meme started doing rounds on the Internet in 2022 and has now become a campaign tool for President Joe Biden, who is eyeing another term in the election next year.