Biden Has No Plan To Tackle COVID-19, Was A Disaster During H1N1: Trump

Donald Trump said Joe Biden had no plan in handling the coronavirus situation.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden stating that he had no plan in handling the coronavirus situation and criticized the former vice president for how he handled the H1N1 swine flu outbreak during the Obama administration.

"Joe Biden has no plan for Coronavirus - ALL TALK! He was a disaster in his handling of H1N1 Swine Flu. He didn''t have a clue, with his own Chief of Staff so saying. If he were in charge, perhaps 2.2 million people would have died from this much more lethal disease!" tweeted Trump.

Former Vice President Biden has repeatedly slammed the US President over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first presidential debate, Biden had criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the President has no plan and he played down the crisis.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-19 tally of US stands at 75,78,203 cases.