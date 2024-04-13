Biden Expects Iran Attack On Israel But Warns 'Will Not Succeed'

Asked what his message was to Iran on striking Israel, Biden said, "Don't."

US President Joe Biden said Friday he was expecting Iran to attempt to strike Israel in the short term in retaliation for a strike in Syria but warned the clerical state not to attack.

"I don't want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later," Biden told reporters after an event.

Asked what his message was to Iran on striking Israel, Biden said, "Don't."

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel, we will support Israel, we will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," he said.

Iran's clerical state has vowed retaliation after an Israeli strike on April 1 leveled an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, killing seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

