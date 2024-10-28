Joe Biden Casts Early Ballot For Kamala Harris As Election Day Nears

President Joe Biden on Monday cast his ballot in the US presidential election, voting early in his home state of Delaware for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in her race against Republican Donald Trump.

The president, who dropped his re-election bid in July, joined many Americans who can vote before next Tuesday's polling day. He cast his vote at an early voting site in New Castle, Delaware.

