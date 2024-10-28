Advertisement

Joe Biden Casts Early Ballot For Kamala Harris As Election Day Nears

The president, who dropped his re-election bid in July, joined many Americans who can vote before next Tuesday's polling day.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Joe Biden Casts Early Ballot For Kamala Harris As Election Day Nears
Joe Biden cast his vote at an early voting site in New Castle, Delaware.

President Joe Biden on Monday cast his ballot in the US presidential election, voting early in his home state of Delaware for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in her race against Republican Donald Trump.

The president, who dropped his re-election bid in July, joined many Americans who can vote before next Tuesday's polling day. He cast his vote at an early voting site in New Castle, Delaware.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, US Presidential Polls
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com