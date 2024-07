US President Joe Biden called Tuesday for a ban on the type of semi-automatic rifle that was used in the attempted assassination of his election rival Donald Trump.

"Join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America. An AR-15 was used in the shooting of Donald Trump... It's time to outlaw them," Biden told a meeting of the NAACP in Las Vegas.

