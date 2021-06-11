Joe Biden, Boris Johnson Discussed US-UK Travel Corridor: Official

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson met in Cornwall, southwest England, before the start of G7 Summit on Friday.

US President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed opening a transatlantic travel corridor at their bilateral meeting on Thursday, but no announcement was imminent, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"It was something that was discussed yesterday and we've got an idea about how to take it forward, but it's not something we'll be announcing imminently," Raab told Sky news on Friday.

