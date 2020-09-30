'7 Million Contracted Virus. President Has No Plan': Biden Attacks Trump

Joe Biden branded Donald Trump a liar at the start of the US Presidential debate.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden attacked US President Donald Trump over COVID-19, at the first Presidential debate. He said about "7 million contracted the virus. The President has no plan."

Joe Biden branded Donald Trump a liar and told him to "shut up" as the pair clashed in a bad-tempered start to their first televised debate.

"The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar," Mr Biden said.

Tension was palpable from the opening minutes, with the pair interrupting each other repeatedly, leading Mr Biden to lash out at one point: "Will you shut up, man!"