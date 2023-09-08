Talk Show Host Jimmy Fallon Apologises Over 'Toxic' Workplace Allegations

American TV host Jimmy Fallon has apologised to The Tonight Show staff after reports alleged that he created a “toxic” work environment.

Mr Fallon has apologised to his colleagues at a Zoom meeting, reported BBC. The host said that he feels “bad”.

The report quoted the celebrity host as saying, “I feel so bad I can't even tell you.”

The BBC report added that the staff members revealed to a magazine “that for years they felt belittled and intimidated and suffered declining mental health.”

Describing Mr Fallon's behaviour as “erratic”, his colleagues claimed that it depended on whether the host “was having a ‘good Jimmy day' or a ‘bad Jimmy day'.”

As per a Variety report, during the Zoom meeting, Mr Fallon said, “It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can't even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, and it should be the best show, the best people.”

The incident came to light after a report by Rolling Stone “exposed damaging allegations” from the 16 current and former staff members of The Tonight Show.

As per the report, the guests' dressing rooms, on the sets of the show, were referred to as “crying rooms”.

An anonymous staff member told Rolling Stone that working for The Tonight Show is a dream job for many, however, “it becomes a nightmare very quickly.”

Despite the staff expressing their concerns to the human resources their “issues remained unsolved,” the report added.

Now, the television broadcasting company, NBC, has released an official statement addressing the allegations. A spokesperson said, “We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority... As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate.”

Before The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon used to host NBC's Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.