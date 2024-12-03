Jill Biden May Have Pushed US President's Decision To Pardon Hunter: Report

Jill Biden, the wife of Joe Biden, reportedly may have played an instrumental role in convincing the outgoing US President to pardon his son Hunter. "Clearly there was pressure inside the family," said Jeff Zeleny, CNN's chief national affairs correspondent. During a Monday broadcast, Mr Zeleny said that Jill Biden had been "very supportive of the president doing something like this" in recent weeks.

The 82-year-old was reportedly in two minds, with Mr Zeleny implying that Jill's persistent push may have tipped the scales. "We were told really in recent weeks that Dr. Jill Biden - first lady Jill Biden - was very supportive of the president doing something like this," Mr Zeleny said.

Jill Biden openly approved of the move, telling reporters at the White House, "Of course, I support the pardon of my son."

Hunter Biden is the President's son from his first wife, Neilia, who died in a car crash in 1972.

While Jill Biden is recognised as one of the most influential first ladies in recent history, her relationship with Hunter Biden has been tumultuous. Text messages from Hunter's infamous laptop - seized by the police ahead of Joe Biden's presidential campaign - revealed instances where he referred to his stepmother in derogatory terms, calling her an "entitled c**t" and a "vindictive moron," as per the NY Post.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to nine counts of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes and was convicted in June on three federal gun charges for possessing a firearm while addicted to illegal drugs. He was set to face sentencing hearings for the charges later this month but will now avoid court proceedings following the presidential pardon. Defending his decision, President Biden said on Sunday, "I felt Hunter was being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."