Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter: A Look At Charges And Potential Punishment

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Sunday pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who was facing legal troubles involving tax violations and firearms-related charges. This decision is a reversal of Biden's earlier stance of not intervening in the Justice Department's handling of his son's cases.



“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement.

He defended his son, saying the legal actions against him were politically motivated.



Charges Against Hunter Biden:

Hunter Biden, 54, was facing legal scrutiny over his business dealings, taxes, and personal struggles. A federal investigation launched in 2018 by US Attorney David Weiss focused on alleged tax and money laundering, including $4.79 million in wire transfers from entities tied to Chinese energy tycoon Ye Jianming and CEFC China Energy. These transactions, linked to his businesses, gained attention after Hunter's laptop was seized ahead of Joe Biden's presidential election.



Hunter Biden had pleaded guilty to failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes during a period when he allegedly spent excessively on drugs, sex workers, luxury items, and other activities.

He was convicted on three felonies for lying about drug use while purchasing a gun in 2018. Prosecutors revealed cocaine residue was found in his gun pouch. He said his guilty plea aimed to protect his family from further embarrassment and his actions, driven by addiction, had been unfairly exploited for political reasons.



Punishment Hunter Biden Was Facing:



Hunter Biden had pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges for which he could have faced up to 17 years in federal prison while the gun-related charges could lead to up to 25 years.



However, experts believed he would have likely served no more than 36 months and 16 months behind bars respectively. It was anticipated that the sentences for the tax and gun charges would run concurrently, with Hunter Biden serving the longer term.



Hunter's sentencing was scheduled for December 16.



Acknowledging his past, Hunter Biden on Sunday said in a statement, “I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction – mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport.”

“I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted,” he added.