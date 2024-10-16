"Imran Khan Kept In Solitary Confinement, Literally In Dark," Says Ex-Wife

The ex-wife of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for his immediate release, citing "serious and concerning" reports about his treatment in prison.

Jemima Goldsmith said the Pakistani authorities had stopped all visits to him by his family and lawyers, postponed court hearings, and prevented him calling his two sons since early September.

Electricity had been cut to his cell and he was no longer allowed out at any time, while the jail cook had been sent on leave, she wrote in a lengthy post on social media platform X.

"He is now completely isolated, in solitary confinement, literally in the dark, with no contact with the outside world," Goldsmith, who was married to the former Pakistan cricket team captain from 1995 to 2004.

In the last few weeks there have been serious and concerning developments regarding my sons' father, Imran Khan's treatment in prison. The Pakistan authorities have stopped all visits to him by his family and his lawyers. They have also postponed all court hearings. In addition… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 15, 2024

The couple have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, who live in London.

A panel of UN experts in July criticised Pakistan for arbitrarily detaining Khan in breach of international law to apparently prevent him for running for political office.

Khan, 72, was prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, and has been embroiled in more than 200 legal cases since he was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote he claims was orchestrated by the country's powerful generals.

He has been detained since August last year and barred from standing for office. He has since applied to become the next chancellor of Britain's Oxford University.

Goldsmith said Khan's family had also been targeted, and his sisters and nephew were arrested and jailed unlawfully, while she had faced rape and death threats from her ex-husband's political opponents.

The release of Khan, his nephew and sisters, plus the re-establishment of contact with his sons will provide "assurance first-hand that he is well and not being mistreated", she added.

"I disagree with IK on many political issues," she wrote. "But this is not about politics -- it's about my children's father, his human rights & international law."