Prince Andrew Had 'Underage Orgy' On Private Island, Jeffrey Epstein Files Claim

Jeffrey Epstein case documents stem from a 2015 civil suit by Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of most of his royal titles, has been accused of participating in an orgy with "numerous under-aged girls" on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

King Charles III's younger brother was among the high-profile figures named in the newly unsealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein case.

A New York judge on Wednesday began unsealing the identities of people linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the US financier who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

The documents stem from a 2015 civil suit by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was one of the many young girls trafficked by Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In her suit against Prince Andrew, she claimed he was one of several powerful men to whom Epstein "lent" her for abuse.

Prince Andrew has denied any accusations of wrongdoing or having any relationship with Virginia Giuffre, who said he abused her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands when she was a teenager.

Andrew withdrew from frontline royal duties in late 2019 after public outrage over a BBC television interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019 but died by suicide in a Manhattan prison cell before he could stand trial. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

US prosecutors had earlier said Epstein used his wealth and power to sexually abuse dozens of young girls for years at his homes, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims.