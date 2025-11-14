Unlimited Toilet Paper To Visitor Privileges, Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Jail Perks: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell's time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, has come under scrutiny following reports that she has been granted access to resources and arrangements usually denied to other inmates. A CNN report states that several standard restrictions appear not to have applied to the convicted sex trafficker.

Female inmates at Bryan receive two toilet rolls each week and may buy additional supplies from the commissary. Sources told CNN that Maxwell can request as much toilet paper as she needs. Prison consultant Sam Mangel, a former federal inmate who works with prisoners at Bryan, said, “You don't understand the value of toilet paper in prison. It is hoarded. It is hidden from the staff. Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can't go without toilet paper.”

Maxwell has also been allowed greater physical separation from other inmates. At one stage, some of her cellmates were moved, and tables near her cell were reportedly relocated after she raised concerns. Sources said her meals and mail have been delivered directly to her cell and that arrangements have been made for her to receive guests privately in a chaplain's office outside standard visiting hours.

The Bureau of Prisons, when asked about Maxwell's reported privileges, said in a statement, “BOP has a duty to ensure no inmate is treated any differently from the next and that no inmate is subject to acts of violence while in custody.”

Maxwell's transfer to Bryan from a higher-security facility in Florida drew immediate attention among the inmate population. Several prisoners reportedly complained about her arrival, only to face repercussions. After inmates were warned by the warden not to discuss Maxwell, one of them was reprimanded and transferred after she spoke to the Daily Telegraph.

Maxwell, though, has privately expressed relief over her move. NBC News reported that she told a relative in an email, “I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands looking glass. I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.”

Sources told CNN that Maxwell spends much of her time walking or jogging on the prison track and reading, usually alone. A whistleblower alleged that Maxwell has been permitted additional visitor privileges, including meetings involving computers, and that the warden has assisted in sending documents and emails. The whistleblower also claimed Maxwell is preparing an application for commutation, citing an email in which she wrote to her lawyer, Leah Saffian, “I am struggling to keep it all together as it is big and there are so many attachments. More coming to replace others…hopefully it will all make sense.”

Epstein's victims have also expressed alarm, particularly as Maxwell considers seeking clemency and Donald Trump has not ruled out a commutation or pardon.