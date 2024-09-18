'Jealous' Husband In Japan Makes 100 Calls Daily To Wife From Private Number, Arrested

In Japan, causing emotional distress through nuisance phone calls is considered a criminal offence.

In a strange incident in Japan, a man was arrested for making over 100 silent phone calls daily to his wife for several weeks. The disturbing event unfolded between July and August, captivating public attention due to the husband's bizarre behaviour. According to the South China Morning Post, a 31-year-old woman from Hyogo prefecture reported to police that she received unsettling blank calls every day in July and August. However, upon answering, the caller remained silent. Initially, she brought her concerns to her husband, but his nonchalance and lack of concern frustrated her.

A turning point came when she observed the calls stopped when her husband was asleep, gaming, or spending time with her. Her suspicion was piqued, and she devised a test. While shopping together, she closely monitored his actions, noticing he didn't touch his phone, and that's when the calls stopped.

She then reported her concerns to the police, who investigated the couple's phone records. Investigations revealed that the husband was indeed the mastermind behind the mysterious silent calls, leaving his wife distressed. Further probe revealed that he had been using private numbers to conceal his identity.

The couple had no known relationship issues and appeared to live harmoniously. According to reports, his motives stemmed from jealousy and possessiveness. A specific incident in the past triggered his insecurity when he discovered his wife engaging in a conversation with another man. Feeling threatened, he began making silent calls as a form of punishment. However, he also claimed that he ''loved her so much.''

In Japan, causing significant emotional distress through nuisance phone calls is considered a criminal offence. Violators may face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen (US$7,000), and a prohibition order will be issued.

On September 4, authorities apprehended the husband, taking him into custody. While his sentencing remains pending, the incident has ignited a national conversation in Japan. Many called for greater awareness and action against emotional harassment and domestic abuse.

One user wrote, ''The husband's control over his wife is too much. This kind of love is suffocating.''

Another commented, ''Communication is the best way for a couple to resolve issues, not harassment or violence.''



