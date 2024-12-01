Japan To Prosecute Dead Teen Whose Suicide Attempt Killed A Woman, Move Sparks Debate

Japanese authorities' decision to prosecute a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide, resulting in another woman's death, has sparked widespread controversy. The tragic accident happened on August 31 at at the NEWoMan shopping complex above Yokohama Station. According to the South China Morning Post, a teenage girl from Chiba Prefecture climbed over a 2.5-meter glass barrier on the 12th floor and jumped from the west side of the building. She landed on 32-year-old Chikako Chiba, who was walking with friends. Both were rushed to a local hospital, where the teenage girl was pronounced dead within an hour. Chiba also died of her injuries later that evening.

An initial investigation suggested that the student died by suicide, although the motive was unclear. Yokohama police submitted the case to prosecutors, recommending that an indictment be recorded. The police argued that the 17-year-old girl was of an age where she could reasonably understand that her actions might cause harm to others. As a result, the dead teenager has been charged with "gross negligence resulting in death", according to state broadcaster NHK.

The decision has been widely debated on social media. Many said that pursuing charges against the dead teenager is unnecessary and a misallocation of resources, as it serves no practical purpose. However, legal experts suggest that although the girl cannot be held legally accountable for the charge of gross negligence resulting in death, pursuing prosecution could have implications for potential civil claims filed by the victim's family. Additionally, it may serve as a deterrent to others, cautioning against actions that endanger innocent lives during suicide attempts.

One user wrote, "Prosecuting a dead girl is peak government ridiculousness – bureaucrats so obsessed with following their rigid, outdated rules that they've completely lost touch with common sense and human decency."

Another commented, "This is just another way to punish the 17-year-old's parents and family. It was a terrible accident and, let's be honest, this makes no sense." A third said, "It appears as though they are trying to discourage the behaviour in a country known for a high suicide rate."