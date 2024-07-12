Japanese Political Candidate Strips In Video To Win Votes, Asks Viewers If She's ''Sexy''

This unconventional approach has raised eyebrows, with many criticizing her.

A female political candidate in Tokyo's gubernatorial election has stirred controversy after she stripped herself on the national television broadcast. In a bizarre video promoting her campaign, Airi Uchino of the NHK Party stripped down to a tube top and asked viewers if she was "sexy" enough to win votes, the New York Postreported.

In the footage, Ms Uchino is shown seated at a table wearing a button-up shirt as she addresses Japanese voters in an anime-style voice. She then strips down to a revealing tube top, striking a pose that suggests she is topless.

''I'm so cute; please watch my campaign broadcast. Do you think I'm sexy?'', she says in the video that has gone viral on X. She further invited viewers to add her on the messaging app LINE, promising to respond to each message personally and delivered the rest of her speech in a nude-coloured tube top.

This political stunt has raised eyebrows, with many criticising her for objectifying herself and prioritising her physical appearance over policy and leadership qualities. Many said that they felt embarrassed, while some questioned how such a spectacle could have been permitted.

One user wrote, ''While it is true that people strive to stand out, and our society's obsession with appearances often rewards outlandish behaviour, nevertheless, individuals who lack substance will inevitably be unmasked by the passage of time.''

Another commented, ''At this point, they should change the rules… the race is turning into a farce and distracting people from the real issues. Democracy and all but this is not it.'' A third said, ''No matter how much you talk about freedom of speech in elections, this goes against public welfare.''

Seems her unconventional approach didn't work as Yuriko Koike, 71, secured a third consecutive four-year term in the Tokyo gubernatorial election that was held on July 7, according to Mainichi. Ms Koike became Tokyo's first female governor in 2016 and won her second term in 2020.