"Usha Has To Smile, Laugh": JD Vance's Joke On Wife Gets Backlash Online

A 17-second video of the incident went viral on social media, with users claiming that the Usha Vance is in an "unhappy marriage" with JD Vance.

Read Time: 3 mins
"Usha Has To Smile, Laugh": JD Vance's Joke On Wife Gets Backlash Online
Usha Vance, standing behind JD Vance, smiled and laughed.
Washington, United States:

US Vice President JD Vance, who had recently found himself at the center of a viral internet meme storm, is now facing backlash on social media after he made a joke about his wife, Usha Vance - once a high-powered lawyer and now the second lady of the US.

During an event in Michigan, Vance first praised his wife, saying she is doing a "great job" as a second lady of the US and that he is "proud" to have her by his side. However, what he said next did not sit well with social media users.

"Here's the thing - The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, my wife Usha has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it," the Vice President said.

Usha, standing behind Vance, smiled and laughed.

A 17-second video of the incident went viral on social media, with users claiming that the second lady is in an "unhappy marriage" and calling Vance a 'red flag'.

"She looks uncomfortable and miserable," one user said.

Another wrote, "Usha: blink twice if you're being held hostage."

"Oh and wifey smiles, laughs nd celbrates because she acts on commnds!! She's embarrassed not amused," one user wrote.

However, some even came in support of Vance.

"Just another pathetic attempt at making him look bad," said one of the X users.

Another said, "Imagine having a wife who loves and supports you. The owners of this account have no idea what that's like."

A JD Vance meme fest sparked earlier this month after his fiery confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on February 28. During the tense Oval meeting with Vance and US President Donald Trump on one side and the Ukrainian leader on the other, the Vice President questioned the latter's request for additional US funding, challenged his credibility, and issued a stark warning - suggesting that Ukraine could lose American support if it didn't accept the terms on offer.

The exchange, witnessed by many US and international media, led to Zelensky walking out of the White House and leaving the diplomatic relations between Washington and Kyiv severely strained.

Social media users wasted no time in mocking Vance, turning him into a political meme star with grotesque caricatures of his face edited, ballooned, and mashed into everything and depicting him in exaggerated forms - ranging from an overweight monster to a child holding a lollipop. The Republican leader also joined the meme fest last week by posting his own meme on X with a classic pointing Rick Dalton way.

Comments

