JD Vance Joins His Meme Train With A "Pointing Rick Dalton" Move

Social media lately has been flooded with US Vice President JD Vance's memes with grotesque caricatures of his face edited, ballooned, and mashed into everything and depicting him in exaggerated forms - ranging from an overweight monster to a child holding a lollipop. Now, the Republican leader has joined the meme fest by posting his own meme on X with a classic pointing Rick Dalton way.

The image is a widely used meme of Rick Dalton, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's character from the movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - sitting with his feet up, holding a beer and a cigarette in one hand, and pointing a finger with the other. Vance's face has been edited onto the actor's face. The meme is a popular gesture online, often used for humour or sarcasm.

The post has garnered over 69 million views and over three lakh likes.

"Best VP ever! Meme game on point!" Conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman commented on the post.

Best VP ever! Meme game on point! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 8, 2025

Another said, "Vance is memeing. Best VP in history".

"There is some good in this country, Mr. Trump, and it's worth fighting for." pic.twitter.com/RLJlYXIaXS — The Last Homely House (@AHomelyHouse) March 8, 2025

Many social media users commented on the post with JD Vance memes. One user said, "you have united this country with your impeccably easy memeable face more than I think you will ever know. God bless you sir".

@JDVance you have united this country with your impeccably easy memeable face more than I think you will ever know. God bless you sir 🇺🇸 $pwease enjoy pic.twitter.com/GUUqTXgMmg — blue collar memer (@pmm1132) March 8, 2025

The meme fest sparked last week after Vance's fiery confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on February 28. During the tense Oval meeting with Vance and US President Donald Trump on one side and the Ukrainian leader on the other, the Vice President questioned the latter's request for additional US funding, challenged his credibility, and issued a stark warning - suggesting that Ukraine could lose American support if it didn't accept the terms on offer.

The moment that turned the meeting even tenser was when Vance repeatedly asked Zelensky if he thanked the US for its funding.

The exchange, witnessed by many US and international media, led to Zelensky walking out of the White House and leaving the diplomatic relations between Washington and Kyiv severely strained.

However, social media users wasted no time in mocking Vance, turning him into a political meme star.

Some users posted memes of Vance's ballooned face with one saying, "You've heard of JD Vance? Well, here's 3D Vance."

You've heard of JD Vance?



Well, here's 3D Vance. pic.twitter.com/iD1ALg2x2y — Klara (@klara_sjo) March 5, 2025

In a hundred or a thousand years' time, historians will be unable to say for certain what JD Vance actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/Z21iJcSz8w — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 5, 2025

JD Vance watching himself be cemented in meme history 😂 pic.twitter.com/nqeRuThH2S — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 9, 2025

Another user said, "I have completely forgotten what the real JD Vance looks like at this point".