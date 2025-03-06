Why JD Vance Is The Only Meme You Are Seeing On Social Media

The United States has a new political meme star. Vice President JD Vance has taken over social media, becoming the subject of countless memes following his fiery confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on February 28.

During the tense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Vance sharply questioned Zelensky's request for additional US funding, challenged his credibility, and issued a stark warning - suggesting that Ukraine could lose American support if it didn't accept the terms on offer. The exchange, which reportedly left diplomatic relations between Washington and Kyiv severely strained, quickly ignited a storm online.

Social media users wasted no time mocking Vance, turning him into an internet spectacle. Memes on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) depicted the vice president in exaggerated forms - ranging from an overweight monster to an ogre, and even a child holding a lollipop.

One particular moment that fuelled the online frenzy was Vance repeatedly pressing Zelensky with the question: "Did you even say thank you?" Some show a heavily edited version of JD Vance, with plump lips, smooth airbrushed skin, and groomed eyebrows.

Some memes making rounds:

Mommy can you pwease stop doing dwugs pic.twitter.com/sQuzqAz40P — JD Vance Vance Revolution (@chickfilatheism) March 4, 2025

In a hundred or a thousand years' time, historians will be unable to say for certain what JD Vance actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/Z21iJcSz8w — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 5, 2025

You've heard of JD Vance?



Well, here's 3D Vance. pic.twitter.com/iD1ALg2x2y — Klara (@klara_sjo) March 5, 2025

hello everyone i am working on a very important project and i need every jd vance edit like this if you have any please reply with it thank u pic.twitter.com/w7IbEaUv6g — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) March 3, 2025

This is rare JD Vance it happens only once in a few decades. Like and share for 99 years of wealth. You will never lack money for travel or trips ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/6AkeEbHhQ9 — Gregory G. Glimmer (@GregoryGlimmer) March 4, 2025

Everyone should make their own JD Vance and we should use them instead of social security numbers pic.twitter.com/ci3Oqm5SqW — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 4, 2025

can't even conjure up an image of JD vance in my brain anymore all i can see is this pic.twitter.com/4jwwaqMfTH — casual extortion (@thats_canceled) March 3, 2025

I have completely forgotten what the real JD Vance looks like at this point. pic.twitter.com/rMaKcY5h3w — Spergler Acolyte (@SperglerAcolyte) March 3, 2025

During the heated exchange on February 28, Vance criticised Zelensky's request for additional US funding, calling it inappropriate to "litigate this in front of the American media." President Trump also entered the fray, accusing Zelensky of "gambling with World War III" by refusing to compromise on Ukraine's position. The clash ultimately saw Zelensky leave Washington empty-handed, despite plans to finalise a minerals deal.

The backlash against Vance didn't stop online. During a family ski trip to Vermont, hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters held signs that read "International embarrassment" and "Vermont stands with Ukraine." The demonstration forced Vance and his family to relocate from their planned resort to an undisclosed location, according to reports.