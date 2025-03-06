Advertisement

Why JD Vance Is The Only Meme You Are Seeing On Social Media

One particular moment that fuelled the online frenzy was JD Vance repeatedly pressing Volodomyr Zelensky with the question: "Did you even say thank you?"

Read Time: 2 mins
Social media has erupted with JD Vance memes.
New Delhi:

The United States has a new political meme star. Vice President JD Vance has taken over social media, becoming the subject of countless memes following his fiery confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on February 28.

During the tense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Vance sharply questioned Zelensky's request for additional US funding, challenged his credibility, and issued a stark warning - suggesting that Ukraine could lose American support if it didn't accept the terms on offer. The exchange, which reportedly left diplomatic relations between Washington and Kyiv severely strained, quickly ignited a storm online.

Social media users wasted no time mocking Vance, turning him into an internet spectacle. Memes on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) depicted the vice president in exaggerated forms - ranging from an overweight monster to an ogre, and even a child holding a lollipop.

One particular moment that fuelled the online frenzy was Vance repeatedly pressing Zelensky with the question: "Did you even say thank you?" Some show a heavily edited version of JD Vance, with plump lips, smooth airbrushed skin, and groomed eyebrows. 

Some memes making rounds:

During the heated exchange on February 28, Vance criticised Zelensky's request for additional US funding, calling it inappropriate to "litigate this in front of the American media." President Trump also entered the fray, accusing Zelensky of "gambling with World War III" by refusing to compromise on Ukraine's position. The clash ultimately saw Zelensky leave Washington empty-handed, despite plans to finalise a minerals deal.

The backlash against Vance didn't stop online. During a family ski trip to Vermont, hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters held signs that read "International embarrassment" and "Vermont stands with Ukraine." The demonstration forced Vance and his family to relocate from their planned resort to an undisclosed location, according to reports.

