Watch: JD Vance Faces Pro-Ukraine Protest During Ski Holiday In Vermont Over Clash With Zelenskyy

After the unprecedented Oval Office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Vice-President JD Vance went on a family trip to Vermont for a ski holiday, where he was greeted by protesters holding pro-Ukraine signs. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Vermont's Waitsfield on Saturday morning opposing the vice-president's visit to the Republican ruled state.

Protesters held signs reading "International embarrassment" and "Vermont stands with Ukraine", while many waved Ukrainian flags. Because of the demonstration, the Vance family had to move to an undisclosed location from their planned ski resort, according to American media reports.

Vermont's message to JD Vance: Not in our town, you fascist piece of shit. 😡😡😡😡😡👇 pic.twitter.com/Pk4QwFu3fv — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 1, 2025

A demonstration against Trump-Vance administration had been planned in Waitsfield earlier in the week - before the US president and vice-president's clash with Zelensky in the Oval Office, but additional protesters joined following the row, according to a report by The Guardian.

Protesters holding signs referenced the row and Russia's war with Ukraine said they got motivated to join agitation after watching Vance and Trump's combative White House meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday.

"After what he did yesterday, he crossed the line," protester Cori Giroux told Vermont Public Radio.

This happened despite Republican Phil Scott--who refused to vote for Trump in any of his three runs for the White House-- urging Vermonters to be respectful of Vance and his family during their visit.

"Please join me in welcoming them to Vermont and hoping they have an opportunity to experience what makes our state, and Vermonters, so special," he said in a statement on Thursday.

On Friday, Vance led the attack on Zelensky before President Trump joined the fray at the White House in a meeting that had been cordial until the vice-president spoke up to laud Trump for seeking what he described as a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine-Russia war.

"What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about?" said Zelensky, who has been critical of direct talks between Washington and Moscow. "What do you mean?"

"I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that's going to end the destruction of your country," Vance responded, tearing into Zelensky.

"Mr President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media," he added.

Vance also accused the Ukrainian leader of having campaigned on behalf of Democrats during the 2024 presidential election. Zelensky had visited Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, last September and met Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, at the White House.