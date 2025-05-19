JD Vance Posts Smiling Photo With Zelensky Months After Heated Clash

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Rome on Sunday, their first in-person meeting since a heated debate in the White House in February.

Months after their heated debate at the White House, US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Sunday in Rome. Both leaders met for the first time since their clash in the Oval Office on February 28.

"Our countries share the goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine, and we discussed updates on the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace," Mr Vance posted on X along with a photo that showed him and Mr Zelensky with broad smiles.

This afternoon, @SecRubio and I met with President Zelensky.



Our countries share the goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine, and we discussed updates on the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/uvrWASXKCw — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 18, 2025

Mr Zelensky, who was accused of not being "thankful" to the United States' support in Ukraine's war against Russia, also posted a picture with Mr Vance with a "thank you" note.

"Good meeting with JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome. We discussed the talks in Istanbul, where the Russians sent a low-level delegation with no decision-making powers," he wrote on X, referring to negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Turkey last Friday that ended without a breakthrough.

He said he reaffirmed that Ukraine was ready to be engaged in "real diplomacy" and underscored the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible.

"We have also touched upon the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, battlefield situation and upcoming prisoners exchange. Pressure is needed against Russia until they are eager to stop the war. And, of course, we talked about our joint steps to achieve a just and durable peace," Zelensky said.

Good meeting with @VP J. D. Vance and Secretary of State @SecRubio in Rome.



During our talks we discussed negotiations in Istanbul to where the Russians sent a low level delegation of non-decision-makers. I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and… pic.twitter.com/ko2cKKYvCZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 18, 2025

"Thank you to all American people for the support and leadership in saving lives," he added.

JD Vance-Zelensky Spat

The heated Oval Office exchange between JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky began when the former stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the fiery argument, which took place in front of the international media, Mr Vance also accused Mr Zelensky of not being "thankful" for US support when the Ukrainian President questioned his calls for "diplomacy" with Russia.

US President Donald Trump, who was meeting Mr Zelensky for the first time since he returned to power in January, also slammed the Ukrainian leader, telling him that without the US' assistance, Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia.

Watch this carefully. Very important.

pic.twitter.com/wdM3XdbrH1 — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

Mr Zelensky then left without holding a planned joint press conference.

Last month, Mr Zelensky also met Mr Trump in Rome during Pope Francis's funeral. It was their first in-person meeting since the White House clash.