Kurta Pyjamas, Anarkali: JD Vance's Children Land In India In Ethnic Attire

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Delhi today with his wife, Usha, and three children. Mr Vance was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Palam Technical Airport, where the US Vice President was given a tri-services ceremonial guard of honour.

JD Vance and Usha are parents to three kids - Ewan, Blake and daughter Mirabel Vance. His two sons were wearing a kurta pyjama, and his daughter, the youngest of the three, was wearing an anarkali suit.

The couple's eldest son, Ewan, wore a blue kurta for his India trip. After getting off the aircraft, he walked down the stairs while his parents waited for him on the tarmac. Ewan hugged his father, and then his younger brother, Vivek, who wore a yellow kurta, walked down the stairs after him.

Their sister, Mirabel, who is three years old, was accompanied by a member of the staff, who helped her walk down the stairs. Mr Vance then lifted her, and then the family met Mr Vaishnaw, who was present on the tarmac to welcome them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vance family after holding talks with the US Vice President.

He is accompanied by a five-member delegation, including representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department.

After he meets with Prime Minister Modi, Mr Vance and his family will visit Jaipur and Agra. On Tuesday, the US Vice-President will visit the iconic Amer Palace. Later that day, he will deliver a keynote address at the US-India Business Summit at the Rajasthan International Centre. The summit will see participation from top Indian and American officials, with Mr Vance expected to talk about bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

On Wednesday, the US Vice President will travel to Agra for a visit to the Taj Mahal. After spending nearly three hours at the monument, he will return to Jaipur the same afternoon and visit the Jaipur City Palace. He will fly back to Washington on Thursday.