US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, the Indian-American Second Lady, Usha Vance, landed in Delhi this morning for his four-day visit to India. Mr Vance's plane landed at the Palam Technical Area in New Delhi. He is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. The talks between the two leaders are likely to focus on an early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade pact and ways to bolster India-US ties.
After Delhi, the Vance family will be visiting Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23.
Here are the live updates on JD Vance's India visit:
Vance Family Arrives At Akshardham Temple In Delhi
#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, reach Akshardham Temple.
Watch: JD Vance Gets Ceremonial Tri-Services Guard Of Honour
#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance receives ceremonial Guard of Honour as he arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India.
Watch: JD Vance Arrives In India With Wife Usha Vance, Children
#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, at Palam airport.

Vice President JD Vance is on his first official visit to India and will meet PM Modi later today.
Vice President JD Vance is on his first official visit to India and will meet PM Modi later today. pic.twitter.com/LBDQES2mz1
In Pics: JD Vance Arrives In India, His Children Wear Ethnic Attire
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Delhi with his wife, Usha, and three children. Mr Vance was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Palam Technical Airport, where the US Vice President was given a tri-services guard of honour.
JD Vance and Usha are parents to three kids - Ewan, Blake and daughter Mirabel Vance. His two sons were wearing a kurta, and his daughter, the youngest of the three, was wearing a suit.
Video: JD Vance's Flight Lands In Delhi
US Vice President JD Vance arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India. He is accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US Administration.
#WATCH | Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India.— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025
He is being accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US Administration. He will meet PM Modi today. pic.twitter.com/saB6BgrmI4
US Vice President JD Vance Arrives In Delhi, Will Meet PM Modi
