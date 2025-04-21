US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, the Indian-American Second Lady, Usha Vance, landed in Delhi this morning for his four-day visit to India. Mr Vance's plane landed at the Palam Technical Area in New Delhi. He is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. The talks between the two leaders are likely to focus on an early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade pact and ways to bolster India-US ties.

After Delhi, the Vance family will be visiting Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23.

Here are the live updates on JD Vance's India visit: