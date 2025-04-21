Advertisement
2 minutes ago
New Delhi:

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, the Indian-American Second Lady, Usha Vance, landed in Delhi this morning for his four-day visit to India. Mr Vance's plane landed at the Palam Technical Area in New Delhi. He is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. The talks between the two leaders are likely to focus on an early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade pact and ways to bolster India-US ties.

After Delhi, the Vance family will be visiting Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23.

Here are the live updates on JD Vance's India visit:

Apr 21, 2025 11:00 (IST)
Vance Family Arrives At Akshardham Temple In Delhi

Apr 21, 2025 10:59 (IST)
Watch: JD Vance Gets Ceremonial Tri-Services Guard Of Honour

Apr 21, 2025 10:58 (IST)
Watch: JD Vance Arrives In India With Wife Usha Vance, Children

Apr 21, 2025 10:57 (IST)
In Pics: JD Vance Arrives In India, His Children Wear Ethnic Attire

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Delhi with his wife, Usha, and three children. Mr Vance was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Palam Technical Airport, where the US Vice President was given a tri-services guard of honour.

JD Vance and Usha are parents to three kids - Ewan, Blake and daughter Mirabel Vance. His two sons were wearing a kurta, and his daughter, the youngest of the three, was wearing a suit.

Apr 21, 2025 09:56 (IST)
Video: JD Vance's Flight Lands In Delhi

US Vice President JD Vance arrives at Palam airport for his first official visit to India. He is accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US Administration.

Apr 21, 2025 09:54 (IST)
US Vice President JD Vance Arrives In Delhi, Will Meet PM Modi

JD Vance, JD Vance India Visit, PM Modi
