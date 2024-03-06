Who Is Jason Palmer, Democrat Who Beat Joe Biden In A Primary

Jason Palmer is an entrepreneur and an impact investor running for President of the US as a Democratic candidate.

Born on December 1, 1971, Palmer is a resident of Baltimore, Maryland

He has served in executive and leadership positions at multiple organizations, including Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and a leading impact investor firm, New Markets Venture Partners.

Palmer has over twenty-five years of experience in small business and multi-partisan fluency.