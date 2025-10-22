Japan's First Woman PM Sanae Takaichi Plays Heavy Metal Drums To Relieve Stress

Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi was voted in by parliament as Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, weeks after she was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Takaichi, 64, is a die-hard heavy metal fan who uses drumming as a stress reliever.

When she's away from discussions and decisions on major issues such as diplomacy, economy, and defence, Takaichi plays heavy-metal drums. She uses her electronic drum kit at home to "let off steam" when the demands of public life get a bit much.

"I play after he goes to sleep," she joked about her husband in a recent interview with a Japanese YouTuber.

From playing drums in a college band to now practising on her electric set, her passion for music has always been a defining trait.

Takaichi, a fan of Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister of the United Kingdom, started performing in a band as a student, covering Deep Purple, Metallica and Black Sabbath classics.

There is still a drum kit in her official apartment, used discreetly while wearing headphones to avoid disturbing coworkers, according to CBS News.

"When I get irritated by my husband's choice of words or behaviour, I play the electronic drums after he's gone to bed ... 'Burn' by Deep Purple is a staple. I play songs like this to let off steam," she remarked.

Hajime Kidera, a professor at Meiji University's School of Political Science and Economics, told CNN that Takaichi worked as a TV commentator and interned for a US Democratic congresswoman before venturing into politics.

She "wore miniskirts, rode motorcycles, and presented herself in a lively, unconventional way that sharply contrasted with the typical older male commentators," according to Kidera.

Takaichi gave up her beloved Kawasaki Z400GP motorcycle after becoming a lawmaker in 1993 at the age of 32, reportedly to prevent accidents that would interfere with her ability to do her job.

After three attempts, the veteran lawmaker became the first woman to win the leadership of Japan's ruling party on October 4.

Sanae Takaichi, a China hawk and social conservative, has long supported conservative policies with a foundation in traditionalist and nationalist principles.

Her victory, unexpected given Japan's extremely patriarchal political structure, shows dissatisfied LDP voters that traditional conservatism remains relevant.