Japan's process of brewing rice wine - Sake, has been recognised as an "intangible cultural heritage" by UNESCO on Wednesday.

In a meeting in Paraguay, UNESCO committee members voted to recognise 45 practices and items for safeguarding humanity's cultural heritage. It also includes Brazilian white cheese, Caribbean cassava bread and Palestinian olive oil soap.

Producers hope this will boost interest in the traditional drink worldwide amid its waning popularity back home, with youngsters preferring imported wine, domestic beer or whiskey.

Sake dates back centuries and is made over several weeks by fermenting a mixture of rice, water, yeast and a mold called koji, that is the essence of the drink.

"We are very happy," said Takehiro Kano, Japan's permanent representative to UNESCO. He also told The Associated Press, "Sake is considered a divine gift and is essential for social and cultural events in Japan."

"Being recognised internationally by this mechanism will renew the interest of Japanese people in this area, and that could lead to more momentum for transmitting these skills and know-how to the next generation."

It is interesting how despite getting notability globally, the popularity in Japan for the drink has ebbed. Sake is usually served during ceremonies and special meals.

Apart from Sake, UNESCO delegates also approved Asturian cider culture in Spain and the making of giant barrels in Guatemala, among other items and practices admitted to the list on Wednesday.

In Tokyo, the Japanese prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba said in a statement, that he was "delighted" by the traditional sake-making and congratulated all dedicated to preserving and promoting the tradition.

In other news, Cate Blanchett had become the Creative Director of Toku Sake this year, and said she has been sake-obsessed for a long time.

Japan's delegation celebrated the recognition in traditional Japanese style where Kano raised a cypress box full of sake to toast the alcoholic brew.

