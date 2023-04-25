Japanese Space Firm Loses Communication With Lunar Lander

Japanese ispace's Hakuto-R lunar lander began descending towards the surface of the Moon.

Japanese startup ispace lost contact Wednesday with its Hakuto-R lunar lander, the company said, suggesting its bid to be the first private firm to place a spacecraft on the Moon had failed.

"We have not confirmed communication with the lander," a company official said about 25 minutes after the planned landing.

"We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," the official said.

