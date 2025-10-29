Japan PM's $895 Local Luxury Bag Is Viral. Now Everyone Wants To Buy It

The bag that Japan's first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi carries has gone viral, catapulting a 145-year-old local leather goods maker into the spotlight.

Social media users identified the handbag Takaichi often carries when walking into the prime minister's residence as the "Grace Delight Tote" made by Hamano Inc., a 145-year-old Japanese leather goods maker, whose products have long been favored by members of Japan's imperial family.

Priced at $895, the bag has gone viral, sparking a flood of orders to the manufacturer, based in Nagano in central Japan. Despite being made entirely of leather, it weighs only 700 grams (1.5 pounds), and is designed to "balance elegance with practicality," according to the website.

Hamano is receiving "an overwhelming number of orders" after pictures of the prime minister with the bag were featured on social media and news, both in Japan and overseas, the company said on the site. Shipments are delayed until the end of April and the company apologized for a delay in responding to inquiries, its website said.

Takaichi isn't the first female politician whose fashion choices have bolstered sales of relatively unknown brands. Female policymakers tend to stick to traditional luxury labels, but the occasional unorthodox choice - like US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez touting her tote bag from Telfar in 2020 - can be transformative for smaller retailers.

The 64-year-old Takaichi is famously an admirer of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was also known for her structured handbags by British label Launer. Their interests diverge in other areas - Takaichi has spoken of her love for heavy metal music, cars and motorbikes.

While polls show Takaichi is particularly popular with the younger generation, it's unclear what age groups are imitating her choice of accessory.

The Hamano tote appeals to a wide range of professional women who are looking for a sensible choice of bag that holds a laptop and daily essentials, without drawing unnecessary attention, said Kaori Nakano, a luxury and culture specialist and a visiting professor at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo.

"It's a solid, dependable choice for women in managerial positions," Nakano said. "It's relatively affordable compared to overseas brands of similar quality."

Besides the bag, Takaichi frequently wears clothing designed by Japanese designer Jun Ashida, Nakano said.

"By prominently wearing Japanese designer clothes and carrying a bag made in Japan, she's making a statement of her patriotism and support for Japanese industry," Nakano added. "It's already working."

