Advertisement

Japan PM Exchange "Meaningful" Talks On Tariff Issue With Trump Over Phone

Ishiba also said the talks were "meaningful" as the two leaders further deepened their understanding of each other's views.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Japan PM Exchange "Meaningful" Talks On Tariff Issue With Trump Over Phone
This was their second call this month, following one on May 23. (File)
Tokyo:

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that he exchanged views on tariff issues with US President Donald Trump by phone on Thursday.

Ishiba also said the talks were "meaningful" as the two leaders further deepened their understanding of each other's views.

This was their second call this month, following one on May 23, as a fourth round of tariff negotiations between the two nations is set to take place.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba, Japan US, Trump Ishiba
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com