Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Shifted To Hospital For Cardiac Care

Nawaz Shaif has had two heart surgeries,one in 2001 and the other in 2007.

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case, was shifted to a hospital in Lahore for cardiac treatment today. He was brought to the Jinnah Hospital from the high security the Kot Lakhpat jail.

The Punjab home department has declared the private ward of the hospital a "sub-jail" for the duration of his stay there, officials said.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to jail on February 7 after undergoing medical treatment for six days where a multi-disciplinary medical board examined him and said he needed cardiac care. Subsequently, his personal physician Adnan Khan had aske the government to provide round-the-clock expert cardiac care to him. The PML-N has been demanding that Nawaz Sharif should be moved to London for his treatment but a medical board in Lahore had said declared that Nawaz Sharif could be treated in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.

"After examining all results of his tests, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute," doctors had said.