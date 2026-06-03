'Jai Shri Ram' Chants In Dhaka As Thousands Protest 'Desecration' Of Image

Tensions have risen in Bangladesh after protests broke out in Dhaka over the alleged desecration of an image of Lord Ram by radical Islamists opposing the construction of an 81-foot statue of the deity in Rangpur.

Thousands of Hindus gathered for a torchlight procession in Dhaka on Friday, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and demanding the arrest of those accused of insulting the image.

The protests were organised by Hindu groups, including Hindu Mahajot, with demonstrators gathering at the Shahbagh intersection and marching towards the National Press Club. A human chain was also held outside the Press Club, while another protest took place near the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) building.

A minor clash was reported in Rangpur after police stopped Hindus from holding a demonstration.

Why The Lord Ram Statue Project Was Stopped

The controversy began after the construction of the Lord Ram statue at Palashbari in northern Gaibandha district was halted. The statue, which is part of a temple complex, was nearly 80 per cent complete.

The project, estimated to cost around 22 crore Bangladesh taka (around Rs 15.6 crore), also includes a 50-foot statue of Lord Krishna and a 30-foot statue of Lord Shiva.

The Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple committee, which is behind the project, claimed that threats were issued by Islamist groups against those involved in the construction.

Haridas Chandra Das, president of the temple committee, said the work was stopped because of fear.

"We are scared, and in fear and out of fear, we have kept the work suspended," Das told the media.

He also appealed to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to intervene, saying the statue was being built as a tribute to a central figure of Sanatan Dharma.

The committee later said the decision was taken to avoid tensions.

"We are stopping this work to maintain law and order and communal harmony. We do not want to become the cause of any dispute, nor do we wish to hurt anyone's religious sentiments," adviser Shyamlal Kumar Mahanta said in a statement.

Protesters Issue 72-Hour Ultimatum

The protesters alleged that an Islamist mob had placed a shoe on a picture of Lord Ram during a demonstration in Gaibandha earlier this month.

A case has been filed, but no arrests have been made so far.

Accusing the Tarique Rahman-led BNP government of inaction, Hindu groups have issued a 72-hour ultimatum demanding arrests. They warned of larger protests if their demands were not met.

A memorandum is also expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Saturday.

The Hindu Mahajot said that if permission to restart the statue construction were not given, the community would build Ram temples across all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

The National Committee for Puja Celebrations has also announced a nationwide agitation, indicating that protests may continue.

Minority Rights Concerns Resurface

Hindus are Bangladesh's largest religious minority, making up around 8 per cent of the country's population. The latest controversy has once again raised concerns over the safety and rights of minorities in the Muslim-majority country.

The development comes after reports of increased attacks targeting Hindus following the political crisis during the previous Muhammad Yunus regime.

Tarique Rahman, who took charge as prime minister in February, has repeatedly said that all citizens have the right to practise their religion. In his first national address, he said religion was a matter for individuals but the country "belongs to all".

However, around 133 incidents of communal violence were recorded between January 1 and March 31 this year.