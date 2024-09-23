"Jai Hanuman": PM Modi Greets Rapper HanuMankind At New York Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met rapper HanuMankind at the 'Modi and US' event in Long Island, New York, on Sunday. The event, held at the Nassau Coliseum, was part of PM Modi's three-day visit to the US aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

HanuMankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, captivated the audience with his high-energy performance. Several videos of his performance have been shared online.

Following his set, PM Modi greeted the Kerala-born rapper with a handshake and a hug and praised his performance. The Prime Minister even chanted "Jai Hanuman" before embracing the artist.

VIDEO | PM Modi welcomed by music artists Hanumankind, Aditya Gadhvi and Devi Sri Prasad onstage at the Community Event at Nassau Coliseum in New York earlier today.



HanuMankind, known for tracks like Big Dawgs, Rush Hour, Genghis, and Go To Sleep, is rapidly emerging as a prominent figure in mainstream hip-hop.



The event also featured performances from other artists, including singer Aditya Gadhvi and composer Devi Sri Prasad. Aditya, known for his viral hit Khalasi, performed in front of a 13,500-strong crowd. Devi Sri Prasad, famous for his work in blockbusters Pushpa: The Rise and Waltair Veerayya, also had the opportunity to meet PM Modi.

Members of the Indian expatriates from Tamil Nadu also showcased the traditional musical instrument 'Parai' during the event. Earlier, a group performed Mallakhamb, an acrobatic art form from Maharashtra, outside Nassau Coliseum.

On September 22, the Prime Minister addressed tens of thousands of Indian-Americans at the 'Modi & US' event. During his speech, he spoke about India's rapid progress and discussed various topics significant to both India and the Indian expatriates.

PM Modi referred to the Indian community in the US as "brand ambassadors" of India. "You are the bridge that connects our two great democracies," he stated, acknowledging the significant contributions of Indian-Americans to both nations.

After the event, PM Modi met the CEOs of several American tech companies at a roundtable in New York. He will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York today, where he will address the 'Summit of the Future'.